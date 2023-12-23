Noah Hanifin will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings meet at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Looking to bet on Hanifin's props versus the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Noah Hanifin vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Hanifin has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 23:12 on the ice per game.

In five of 33 games this year, Hanifin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hanifin has recorded a point in a game 16 times this year out of 33 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Hanifin has an assist in 11 of 33 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Hanifin has an implied probability of 40% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hanifin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 68 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +33.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 33 Games 4 17 Points 3 5 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

