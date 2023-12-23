For bracketology analysis on Oklahoma and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

How Oklahoma ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-1 0-0 11 12 37

Oklahoma's best wins

On December 5 versus the Providence Friars, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 25) in the RPI rankings, Oklahoma notched its best win of the season, a 72-51 victory at home. With 18 points, Jalon Moore was the top scorer against Providence. Second on the team was Javian McCollum, with 14 points.

Next best wins

79-70 over Arkansas (No. 107/RPI) on December 9

93-54 at home over Texas State (No. 114/RPI) on November 14

79-67 over Iowa (No. 117/RPI) on November 23

72-70 over USC (No. 126/RPI) on November 24

81-47 at home over Green Bay (No. 230/RPI) on December 16

Oklahoma's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Oklahoma has one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, Oklahoma has four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Sooners have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Oklahoma has drawn the 217th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Sooners have 18 games left versus teams above .500. They have 16 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

OU has 20 games remaining this year, including seven contests against Top 25 teams.

Oklahoma's next game

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Central Arkansas Bears

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Central Arkansas Bears Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

