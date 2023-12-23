Can we expect Oklahoma State to earn a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +25000

How Oklahoma State ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 262

Oklahoma State's best wins

Oklahoma State registered its best win of the season on December 20, when it defeated the Wofford Terriers, who rank No. 194 in the RPI rankings, 76-70. Javon Small, as the top scorer in the victory over Wofford, recorded 18 points, while Quion Williams was second on the squad with 12.

Next best wins

85-70 at home over Sam Houston (No. 219/RPI) on November 12

81-60 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 223/RPI) on December 17

72-57 over Tulsa (No. 251/RPI) on December 10

96-68 at home over New Orleans (No. 276/RPI) on November 20

92-65 at home over Houston Christian (No. 325/RPI) on November 24

Oklahoma State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Oklahoma State has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

According to the RPI, the Cowboys have six wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Oklahoma State has drawn the 149th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Cowboys' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games against teams that are above .500 and three games against teams with worse records than their own.

OSU has 20 games left on the schedule, with nine games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Oklahoma State's next game

Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

