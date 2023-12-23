Will Oliver Wahlstrom Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 23?
On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders clash with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Oliver Wahlstrom going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Wahlstrom stats and insights
- Wahlstrom has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.5 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Wahlstrom recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:39
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|9:02
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|8:14
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|10:04
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|13:01
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:36
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
