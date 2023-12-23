On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders clash with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Oliver Wahlstrom going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Wahlstrom stats and insights

Wahlstrom has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.5 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Wahlstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:39 Away L 3-2 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:02 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:14 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:09 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 2 1 1 10:04 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 13:01 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:40 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:36 Away L 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

