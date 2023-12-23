The New Jersey Devils, with Ondrej Palat, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. Prop bets for Palat in that upcoming Devils-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Ondrej Palat vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Palat Season Stats Insights

Palat's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:44 per game on the ice, is -5.

Palat has a goal in four games this season through 31 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Palat has recorded a point in a game 12 times this season out of 31 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In nine of 31 games this year, Palat has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Palat's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

Palat has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Palat Stats vs. the Red Wings

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 110 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 31 Games 4 13 Points 1 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

