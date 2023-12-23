If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Oral Roberts and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Oral Roberts ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 201

Oral Roberts' best win

Against the Texas Southern Tigers on November 21, Oral Roberts registered its signature win of the season, which was a 65-63 home victory. That signature win against Texas Southern included a team-leading 22 points from Issac McBride. DeShang Weaver, with 20 points, was second on the team.

Oral Roberts' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Based on the RPI, Oral Roberts has three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Oral Roberts is playing the 33rd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Golden Eagles have 18 games remaining this year, including two against teams with worse records, and 11 against teams with records above .500.

Of Oral Roberts' 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Oral Roberts' next game

Matchup: UMKC Kangaroos vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

UMKC Kangaroos vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV Channel: Summit League Network

