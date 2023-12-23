Owen Power and the Buffalo Sabres will play the New York Rangers at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, at Madison Square Garden. Prop bets for Power are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Owen Power vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Power Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Power has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 22:44 on the ice per game.

Power has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 34 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In 12 of 34 games this year, Power has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In 10 of 34 games this season, Power has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Power has an implied probability of 38.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Power having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Power Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 34 Games 5 13 Points 4 2 Goals 0 11 Assists 4

