2024 NCAA Bracketology: Pacific March Madness Resume | December 31
Can we count on Pacific to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How Pacific ranks
|Record
|WCC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-9
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|307
Pacific's best wins
On November 10, Pacific claimed its best win of the season, an 87-79 victory over the California Golden Bears, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 225) in the RPI rankings. Donovan Williams, in that signature victory, delivered a team-high 23 points with six rebounds and two assists. Judson Martindale also played a role with 15 points, zero rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 68-65 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 273/RPI) on November 26
- 73-71 at home over Le Moyne (No. 302/RPI) on November 24
- 77-76 at home over Lamar (No. 305/RPI) on November 18
Pacific's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-5
- The Tigers have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation based on the RPI (two).
- Based on the RPI, the Tigers have five losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Pacific faces the 23rd-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the season.
- The Tigers' upcoming schedule includes no games against teams with worse records and 14 games against teams with records north of .500.
- Pacific has 18 games remaining this year, including four contests against Top 25 teams.
Pacific's next game
- Matchup: Pacific Tigers vs. San Francisco Dons
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
- TV Channel: WCC Network
