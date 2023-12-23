Can we count on Pacific to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Pacific's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Pacific ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 0-0 NR NR 307

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacific's best wins

On November 10, Pacific claimed its best win of the season, an 87-79 victory over the California Golden Bears, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 225) in the RPI rankings. Donovan Williams, in that signature victory, delivered a team-high 23 points with six rebounds and two assists. Judson Martindale also played a role with 15 points, zero rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

68-65 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 273/RPI) on November 26

73-71 at home over Le Moyne (No. 302/RPI) on November 24

77-76 at home over Lamar (No. 305/RPI) on November 18

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pacific's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-5

The Tigers have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Based on the RPI, the Tigers have five losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Pacific faces the 23rd-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Tigers' upcoming schedule includes no games against teams with worse records and 14 games against teams with records north of .500.

Pacific has 18 games remaining this year, including four contests against Top 25 teams.

Pacific's next game

Matchup: Pacific Tigers vs. San Francisco Dons

Pacific Tigers vs. San Francisco Dons Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California TV Channel: WCC Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Pacific games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.