Will Penn State be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Penn State's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

How Penn State ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 1-1 NR NR 228

Penn State's best wins

Penn State's best victory of the season came against the Ohio State Buckeyes, a top 100 team (No. 66), according to the RPI. Penn State secured the 83-80 home win on December 9. Against Ohio State, Kanye Clary led the team by compiling 19 points to go along with five rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

74-51 at home over Morehead State (No. 69/RPI) on November 17

79-45 at home over Delaware State (No. 292/RPI) on November 6

72-55 at home over Le Moyne (No. 298/RPI) on December 21

74-65 at home over Lehigh (No. 342/RPI) on November 10

83-53 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 353/RPI) on November 14

Penn State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Based on the RPI, Penn State has three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Nittany Lions have two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Penn State faces the 154th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Nittany Lions' upcoming schedule includes one game against teams with worse records and 18 games against teams with records above .500.

Glancing at Penn St's upcoming schedule, it has three games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Penn State's next game

Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Rider Broncs

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Rider Broncs Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania TV Channel: B1G+

