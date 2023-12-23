2024 NCAA Bracketology: Penn State March Madness Odds | December 25
Will Penn State be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Penn State's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Preseason national championship odds: +20000
How Penn State ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-6
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|228
Penn State's best wins
Penn State's best victory of the season came against the Ohio State Buckeyes, a top 100 team (No. 66), according to the RPI. Penn State secured the 83-80 home win on December 9. Against Ohio State, Kanye Clary led the team by compiling 19 points to go along with five rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 74-51 at home over Morehead State (No. 69/RPI) on November 17
- 79-45 at home over Delaware State (No. 292/RPI) on November 6
- 72-55 at home over Le Moyne (No. 298/RPI) on December 21
- 74-65 at home over Lehigh (No. 342/RPI) on November 10
- 83-53 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 353/RPI) on November 14
Penn State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- Based on the RPI, Penn State has three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.
- According to the RPI, the Nittany Lions have two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Penn State faces the 154th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.
- The Nittany Lions' upcoming schedule includes one game against teams with worse records and 18 games against teams with records above .500.
- Glancing at Penn St's upcoming schedule, it has three games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Penn State's next game
- Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Rider Broncs
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: B1G+
