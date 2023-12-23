Will Pennsylvania be one of the teams to earn a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Pennsylvania's full tournament resume.

How Pennsylvania ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 205

Pennsylvania's best wins

When Pennsylvania took down the Villanova Wildcats, the No. 35 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 76-72 on November 13, it was its best win of the season. The leading point-getter against Villanova was Tyler Perkins, who delivered 22 points with six rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

76-61 at home over Monmouth (No. 135/RPI) on November 26

80-61 at home over Bucknell (No. 241/RPI) on November 8

77-73 on the road over Rider (No. 282/RPI) on December 23

78-68 at home over Howard (No. 286/RPI) on December 11

74-72 at home over Lafayette (No. 334/RPI) on November 24

Pennsylvania's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

The Quakers have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Pennsylvania gets the 262nd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Quakers have 12 games left against teams over .500. They have six upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Penn has 16 games left this year, including one contest versus Top 25 teams.

Pennsylvania's next game

Matchup: Houston Cougars vs. Pennsylvania Quakers

Houston Cougars vs. Pennsylvania Quakers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

