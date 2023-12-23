Saturday's contest that pits the Pennsylvania Quakers (7-5) against the Rider Broncs (3-8) at Alumni Gymnasium has a projected final score of 77-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Pennsylvania, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 23.

According to our computer prediction, Pennsylvania is projected to cover the spread (1.5) versus Rider. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 143.5 total.

Pennsylvania vs. Rider Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Lawrenceville, New Jersey Venue: Alumni Gymnasium

Alumni Gymnasium Line: Pennsylvania -1.5

Pennsylvania -1.5 Point Total: 143.5

Pennsylvania vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Pennsylvania 77, Rider 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Pennsylvania vs. Rider

Pick ATS: Pennsylvania (-1.5)



Pennsylvania (-1.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Pennsylvania is 4-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Rider's 3-7-0 ATS record. A total of six out of the Quakers' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Broncs' games have gone over. The two teams score 152.9 points per game, 9.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Pennsylvania Performance Insights

The Quakers have a +117 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.8 points per game. They're putting up 81.3 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball and are allowing 71.5 per outing to rank 197th in college basketball.

Pennsylvania wins the rebound battle by 6.9 boards on average. It collects 38.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 92nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.9 per contest.

Pennsylvania connects on 10.3 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball), 2.3 more than its opponents (8.0). It is shooting 40.3% from deep (eighth-best in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.8%.

The Quakers rank 33rd in college basketball by averaging 103.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 226th in college basketball, allowing 90.9 points per 100 possessions.

Pennsylvania has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (182nd in college basketball play) while forcing 11.1 (272nd in college basketball).

Rider Performance Insights

The Broncs have been outscored by 4.2 points per game (posting 71.6 points per game, 263rd in college basketball, while giving up 75.8 per outing, 294th in college basketball) and have a -46 scoring differential.

Rider comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.2 boards. It collects 42.1 rebounds per game (20th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.9.

Rider knocks down 5.1 three-pointers per game (344th in college basketball) while shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc (351st in college basketball). It is making 2.8 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.9 per game at 31.5%.

Rider has come up short in the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 12.5 (240th in college basketball) while forcing 10.3 (317th in college basketball).

