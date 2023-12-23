The Rider Broncs (3-8) are just 2-point underdogs against the Pennsylvania Quakers (7-5) at Alumni Gymnasium on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The game tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 144.

Pennsylvania vs. Rider Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Lawrenceville, New Jersey Venue: Alumni Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pennsylvania -2 144

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pennsylvania vs Rider Betting Records & Stats

The Quakers are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Pennsylvania has a record of 4-2 when it's favored by -130 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Quakers.

Rider is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Broncs have come away with a win one time in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Rider has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pennsylvania vs. Rider Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144 % of Games Over 144 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pennsylvania 7 70% 81.3 152.9 71.5 147.3 145.4 Rider 5 50% 71.6 152.9 75.8 147.3 142.1

Additional Pennsylvania vs Rider Insights & Trends

The Quakers record 5.5 more points per game (81.3) than the Broncs give up (75.8).

Pennsylvania is 4-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when scoring more than 75.8 points.

The Broncs' 71.6 points per game are only 0.1 more points than the 71.5 the Quakers allow.

Rider is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 71.5 points.

Pennsylvania vs. Rider Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pennsylvania 4-6-0 3-3 6-4-0 Rider 3-7-0 2-5 5-5-0

Pennsylvania vs. Rider Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pennsylvania Rider 11-4 Home Record 8-5 6-9 Away Record 7-6 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 7-6-2 Away ATS Record 10-3-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.5 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.8 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 7-7-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

