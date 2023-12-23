For bracketology analysis on Pepperdine and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

Want to bet on Pepperdine's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Pepperdine ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 0-0 NR NR 312

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pepperdine's best wins

In its signature win of the season, Pepperdine beat the UCSD Tritons in a 68-62 win on December 9. Houston Mallette recorded a team-best 19 points with three rebounds and four assists in the contest versus UCSD.

Next best wins

77-62 at home over Idaho State (No. 315/RPI) on November 28

76-53 at home over Lafayette (No. 334/RPI) on November 12

88-53 at home over LIU (No. 348/RPI) on November 13

71-59 at home over William & Mary (No. 349/RPI) on December 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pepperdine's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-3

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Pepperdine is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Waves are 5-3 (.625%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories, but also tied for the 40th-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Pepperdine has drawn the 177th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Waves have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with 12 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and four games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Pepperdine has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Pepperdine's next game

Matchup: Pepperdine Waves vs. Westcliff Warriors

Pepperdine Waves vs. Westcliff Warriors Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Pepperdine games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.