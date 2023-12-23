When the Chicago Blackhawks play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Philipp Kurashev find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev stats and insights

Kurashev has scored in six of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Blues this season in two games (four shots).

On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.

He has a 14.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 105 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Kurashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 5-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 20:25 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:11 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 20:28 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:45 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:11 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:17 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:45 Away L 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

