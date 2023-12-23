The New York Islanders' upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Pierre Engvall light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Pierre Engvall score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Engvall stats and insights

  • Engvall has scored in four of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games versus the Hurricanes this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.
  • On the power play, Engvall has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • Engvall averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.5 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Engvall recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:08 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:16 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:50 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:02 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:33 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:18 Away W 4-3

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

