The New York Islanders, with Pierre Engvall, take the ice Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Engvall in the Islanders-Hurricanes game? Use our stats and information below.

Pierre Engvall vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Engvall Season Stats Insights

Engvall's plus-minus this season, in 14:37 per game on the ice, is -1.

Engvall has a goal in four of 31 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Engvall has registered a point in a game 12 times this year out of 31 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In eight of 31 games this season, Engvall has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 38.5% that Engvall hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Engvall has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Engvall Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 103 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 31 Games 10 13 Points 5 4 Goals 2 9 Assists 3

