What are Pittsburgh's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Pittsburgh's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

How Pittsburgh ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-1 NR NR 105

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pittsburgh's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on December 20, Pittsburgh took down the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (No. 95 in the RPI) by a score of 62-48. Guillermo Diaz Graham, as the top point-getter in the victory over Purdue Fort Wayne, recorded 13 points, while Carlton Carrington was second on the squad with 12.

Next best wins

82-71 at home over Canisius (No. 112/RPI) on December 9

76-51 over Oregon State (No. 130/RPI) on November 24

107-56 at home over Jacksonville (No. 175/RPI) on November 17

80-63 on the road over West Virginia (No. 196/RPI) on December 6

89-60 at home over Binghamton (No. 206/RPI) on November 10

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pittsburgh's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Pittsburgh has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (four).

According to the RPI, the Panthers have five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Pittsburgh has been handed the 210th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

As far as the Panthers' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams above .500.

Pittsburgh's upcoming schedule features five games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Pittsburgh's next game

Matchup: Syracuse Orange vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

Syracuse Orange vs. Pittsburgh Panthers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET Location: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV Channel: The CW

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Pittsburgh games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.