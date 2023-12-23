What are Princeton's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Princeton ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-1 0-0 NR 36 10

Princeton's best wins

Princeton's best win of the season came in a 70-67 victory on November 15 over the Duquesne Dukes, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 38) in the RPI. Matt Allocco, as the top point-getter in the win over Duquesne, delivered 23 points, while Xaivian Lee was second on the team with 20.

Next best wins

74-67 on the road over Hofstra (No. 91/RPI) on November 10

68-61 over Rutgers (No. 103/RPI) on November 6

82-57 on the road over Monmouth (No. 135/RPI) on November 18

80-66 at home over Northeastern (No. 158/RPI) on November 25

81-70 at home over Drexel (No. 159/RPI) on December 5

Princeton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

According to the RPI, Princeton has one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Tigers have two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.

Princeton has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Princeton has been handed the 129th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Tigers' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games against teams that are above .500 and 15 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Princeton has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Princeton's next game

Matchup: Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Princeton Tigers

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Princeton Tigers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware TV Channel: FloHoops

