2024 NCAA Bracketology: Princeton March Madness Resume | December 25
What are Princeton's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
How Princeton ranks
|Record
|Ivy League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-1
|0-0
|NR
|36
|10
Princeton's best wins
Princeton's best win of the season came in a 70-67 victory on November 15 over the Duquesne Dukes, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 38) in the RPI. Matt Allocco, as the top point-getter in the win over Duquesne, delivered 23 points, while Xaivian Lee was second on the team with 20.
Next best wins
- 74-67 on the road over Hofstra (No. 91/RPI) on November 10
- 68-61 over Rutgers (No. 103/RPI) on November 6
- 82-57 on the road over Monmouth (No. 135/RPI) on November 18
- 80-66 at home over Northeastern (No. 158/RPI) on November 25
- 81-70 at home over Drexel (No. 159/RPI) on December 5
Princeton's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0
- According to the RPI, Princeton has one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.
- According to the RPI, the Tigers have two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.
- Princeton has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (four).
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Princeton has been handed the 129th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- Glancing at the Tigers' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games against teams that are above .500 and 15 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Princeton has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Princeton's next game
- Matchup: Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Princeton Tigers
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware
- TV Channel: FloHoops
