Will Providence be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Providence's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

How Providence ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 2-0 34 NR 52

Providence's best wins

Providence's best win of the season came on December 19 in a 72-57 victory against the No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles. Devin Carter led the charge versus Marquette, dropping 22 points. Second on the team was Davonte Gaines with 18 points.

Next best wins

72-59 at home over Wisconsin (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 14

71-64 over Georgia (No. 27/RPI) on November 19

85-75 at home over Butler (No. 43/RPI) on December 23

78-59 at home over Columbia (No. 197/RPI) on November 6

84-69 at home over Rhode Island (No. 233/RPI) on December 2

Providence's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Providence has tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Friars are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

The Friars have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country based on the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Providence gets the 130th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Friars have 15 games left against teams over .500. They have 16 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Providence's upcoming schedule features four games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Providence's next game

Matchup: Providence Friars vs. Seton Hall Pirates

Providence Friars vs. Seton Hall Pirates Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

