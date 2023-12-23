The Calgary Flames, with Rasmus Andersson, are in action Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Andersson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Andersson Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Andersson has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 21:25 on the ice per game.

Andersson has a goal in four of 29 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 15 of 29 games this year, Andersson has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In 12 of 29 games this year, Andersson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Andersson hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

Andersson has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Andersson Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest squad in the NHL by giving up 68 total goals (2.3 per game).

The team's +33 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 29 Games 4 17 Points 2 4 Goals 0 13 Assists 2

