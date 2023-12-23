The Buffalo Sabres, Rasmus Dahlin included, will face the New York Rangers on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Dahlin's props? Here is some information to help you.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

Dahlin's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:12 per game on the ice, is -10.

In nine of 33 games this season, Dahlin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 22 of 33 games this year, Dahlin has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 17 of 33 games this season, Dahlin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 56.1% that Dahlin goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Dahlin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 33 Games 5 28 Points 2 9 Goals 0 19 Assists 2

