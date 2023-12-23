Will Rhode Island be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Rhode Island's complete tournament resume.

How Rhode Island ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 216

Rhode Island's best wins

Against the Yale Bulldogs on November 26, Rhode Island captured its signature win of the season, which was a 76-72 home victory. That signature victory against Yale included a team-high 15 points from Luis Kortright. Zek Montgomery, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

81-70 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 252/RPI) on November 6

93-80 at home over Fairfield (No. 254/RPI) on November 9

69-53 at home over Wagner (No. 292/RPI) on November 14

Rhode Island's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

The Rams have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

Rhode Island has the 179th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Rams' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games versus teams that are above .500 and none against teams with worse records than their own.

When it comes to URI's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Rhode Island's next game

Matchup: Rhode Island Rams vs. Northeastern Huskies

Rhode Island Rams vs. Northeastern Huskies Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

