Saturday's game between the Pennsylvania Quakers (7-5) and Rider Broncs (3-8) going head to head at Alumni Gymnasium has a projected final score of 77-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Pennsylvania, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 23.

The matchup has no set line.

Rider vs. Pennsylvania Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Lawrenceville, New Jersey Venue: Alumni Gymnasium

Rider vs. Pennsylvania Score Prediction

Prediction: Pennsylvania 77, Rider 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Rider vs. Pennsylvania

Computer Predicted Spread: Pennsylvania (-7.5)

Pennsylvania (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 147.4

Rider is 3-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Pennsylvania's 4-6-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Broncs are 5-5-0 and the Quakers are 6-4-0.

Rider Performance Insights

The Broncs have been outscored by 4.2 points per game (scoring 71.6 points per game to rank 260th in college basketball while giving up 75.8 per outing to rank 293rd in college basketball) and have a -46 scoring differential overall.

Rider records 42.1 rebounds per game (22nd in college basketball) while conceding 35.9 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.2 boards per game.

Rider knocks down 5.1 three-pointers per game (342nd in college basketball), 2.8 fewer than its opponents (7.9). It is shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc (352nd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.5%.

The Broncs' 87.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 306th in college basketball, and the 92.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 265th in college basketball.

Rider has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (233rd in college basketball play), 2.2 more than the 10.3 it forces on average (316th in college basketball).

Pennsylvania Performance Insights

The Quakers put up 81.3 points per game (56th in college basketball) while giving up 71.5 per contest (193rd in college basketball). They have a +117 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.8 points per game.

Pennsylvania ranks 90th in college basketball at 38.8 rebounds per game. That's 6.9 more than the 31.9 its opponents average.

Pennsylvania connects on 10.3 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball), 2.3 more than its opponents.

Pennsylvania has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (182nd in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (271st in college basketball).

