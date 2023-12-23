The Rider Broncs (3-8) take on the Pennsylvania Quakers (7-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rider vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rider Stats Insights

This season, the Broncs have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 44.4% of shots the Quakers' opponents have hit.

Rider is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Broncs are the 20th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Quakers rank 91st.

The 71.6 points per game the Broncs score are only 0.1 more points than the Quakers give up (71.5).

Rider is 3-2 when scoring more than 71.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Pennsylvania Stats Insights

The Quakers' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Broncs have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

This season, Pennsylvania has a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

The Quakers are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncs sit at 14th.

The Quakers score an average of 81.3 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 75.8 the Broncs allow.

Pennsylvania has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.

Rider Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Rider posted 2.7 more points per game (71.5) than it did on the road (68.8).

The Broncs ceded 65.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.3 away from home.

Rider drained 5.2 treys per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged in away games (5.1 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Pennsylvania Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Pennsylvania scored more points at home (80.1 per game) than on the road (69.9) last season.

In 2022-23, the Quakers gave up 1.8 fewer points per game at home (71.1) than away (72.9).

At home, Pennsylvania knocked down 8.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (7.8). Pennsylvania's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.2%) than on the road (34.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rider Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/8/2023 Stonehill W 73-56 Alumni Gymnasium 12/16/2023 @ Monmouth L 77-71 OceanFirst Bank Center 12/20/2023 @ Delaware W 88-85 Bob Carpenter Center 12/23/2023 Pennsylvania - Alumni Gymnasium 12/29/2023 @ Penn State - Bryce Jordan Center 1/5/2024 @ Quinnipiac - M&T Bank Arena

Pennsylvania Upcoming Schedule