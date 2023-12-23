How to Watch Rider vs. Pennsylvania on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Rider Broncs (3-8) take on the Pennsylvania Quakers (7-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Rider vs. Pennsylvania Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rider Stats Insights
- This season, the Broncs have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 44.4% of shots the Quakers' opponents have hit.
- Rider is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Broncs are the 20th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Quakers rank 91st.
- The 71.6 points per game the Broncs score are only 0.1 more points than the Quakers give up (71.5).
- Rider is 3-2 when scoring more than 71.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Pennsylvania Stats Insights
- The Quakers' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Broncs have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- This season, Pennsylvania has a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Quakers are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncs sit at 14th.
- The Quakers score an average of 81.3 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 75.8 the Broncs allow.
- Pennsylvania has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.
Rider Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Rider posted 2.7 more points per game (71.5) than it did on the road (68.8).
- The Broncs ceded 65.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.3 away from home.
- Rider drained 5.2 treys per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged in away games (5.1 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).
Pennsylvania Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Pennsylvania scored more points at home (80.1 per game) than on the road (69.9) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Quakers gave up 1.8 fewer points per game at home (71.1) than away (72.9).
- At home, Pennsylvania knocked down 8.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (7.8). Pennsylvania's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.2%) than on the road (34.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rider Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/8/2023
|Stonehill
|W 73-56
|Alumni Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|@ Monmouth
|L 77-71
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Delaware
|W 88-85
|Bob Carpenter Center
|12/23/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Alumni Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Quinnipiac
|-
|M&T Bank Arena
Pennsylvania Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|FDU-Florham
|W 111-57
|Palestra
|12/9/2023
|Kentucky
|L 81-66
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/11/2023
|Howard
|W 78-68
|Palestra
|12/23/2023
|@ Rider
|-
|Alumni Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.