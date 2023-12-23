The Rider Broncs (3-8) take on the Pennsylvania Quakers (7-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 on ESPN+.

Rider vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rider Stats Insights

  • This season, the Broncs have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 44.4% of shots the Quakers' opponents have hit.
  • Rider is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Broncs are the 20th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Quakers rank 91st.
  • The 71.6 points per game the Broncs score are only 0.1 more points than the Quakers give up (71.5).
  • Rider is 3-2 when scoring more than 71.5 points.

Pennsylvania Stats Insights

  • The Quakers' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Broncs have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
  • This season, Pennsylvania has a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Quakers are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncs sit at 14th.
  • The Quakers score an average of 81.3 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 75.8 the Broncs allow.
  • Pennsylvania has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.

Rider Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Rider posted 2.7 more points per game (71.5) than it did on the road (68.8).
  • The Broncs ceded 65.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.3 away from home.
  • Rider drained 5.2 treys per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged in away games (5.1 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Pennsylvania Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Pennsylvania scored more points at home (80.1 per game) than on the road (69.9) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Quakers gave up 1.8 fewer points per game at home (71.1) than away (72.9).
  • At home, Pennsylvania knocked down 8.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (7.8). Pennsylvania's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.2%) than on the road (34.7%).

Rider Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/8/2023 Stonehill W 73-56 Alumni Gymnasium
12/16/2023 @ Monmouth L 77-71 OceanFirst Bank Center
12/20/2023 @ Delaware W 88-85 Bob Carpenter Center
12/23/2023 Pennsylvania - Alumni Gymnasium
12/29/2023 @ Penn State - Bryce Jordan Center
1/5/2024 @ Quinnipiac - M&T Bank Arena

Pennsylvania Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 FDU-Florham W 111-57 Palestra
12/9/2023 Kentucky L 81-66 Wells Fargo Center
12/11/2023 Howard W 78-68 Palestra
12/23/2023 @ Rider - Alumni Gymnasium
12/30/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
1/2/2024 @ Auburn - Neville Arena

