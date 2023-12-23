The Rider Broncs (2-7) will meet the Pennsylvania Quakers (7-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Rider vs. Pennsylvania Game Information

Rider Players to Watch

  • Mervin James: 18.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Corey McKeithan: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • TJ Weeks Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tariq Ingraham: 7.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Allen Powell: 7.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

  • Clark Slajchert: 19.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyler Perkins: 15.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Nick Spinoso: 9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • George Smith: 4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Sam Brown: 11.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Rider vs. Pennsylvania Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rider Rank Rider AVG Pennsylvania AVG Pennsylvania Rank
209th 70.2 Points Scored 75.0 95th
99th 67.6 Points Allowed 72.0 237th
90th 36.2 Rebounds 37.7 39th
76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th
349th 5.0 3pt Made 8.1 92nd
307th 11.4 Assists 14.7 62nd
61st 10.7 Turnovers 12.2 217th

