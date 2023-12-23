Rider vs. Pennsylvania December 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Rider Broncs (2-7) will meet the Pennsylvania Quakers (7-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Rider vs. Pennsylvania Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Rider Players to Watch
- Mervin James: 18.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Corey McKeithan: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- TJ Weeks Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tariq Ingraham: 7.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Allen Powell: 7.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Pennsylvania Players to Watch
- Clark Slajchert: 19.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyler Perkins: 15.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Spinoso: 9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
- George Smith: 4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sam Brown: 11.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Rider vs. Pennsylvania Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rider Rank
|Rider AVG
|Pennsylvania AVG
|Pennsylvania Rank
|209th
|70.2
|Points Scored
|75.0
|95th
|99th
|67.6
|Points Allowed
|72.0
|237th
|90th
|36.2
|Rebounds
|37.7
|39th
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|349th
|5.0
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|307th
|11.4
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|12.2
|217th
