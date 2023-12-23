In the upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Robert Bortuzzo to score a goal for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Robert Bortuzzo score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2300 (Bet $10 to win $230.00 if he scores a goal)

Bortuzzo stats and insights

Bortuzzo is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Bortuzzo has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 103 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.5 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

