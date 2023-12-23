If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Rutgers and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +12500

How Rutgers ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-1 NR NR 86

Rutgers' best wins

When Rutgers defeated the Seton Hall Pirates, who are ranked No. 105 in the RPI, on December 9 by a score of 70-63, it was its signature win of the year thus far. The leading point-getter against Seton Hall was Noah Fernandes, who recorded 19 points with two rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

66-57 at home over Bryant (No. 167/RPI) on November 12

71-40 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 210/RPI) on November 27

71-60 at home over Georgetown (No. 224/RPI) on November 15

85-63 at home over Howard (No. 286/RPI) on November 18

69-45 at home over Boston University (No. 310/RPI) on November 10

Rutgers' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Rutgers has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Scarlet Knights are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Scarlet Knights are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Rutgers has been given the 102nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Looking at the Scarlet Knights' upcoming schedule, they have 18 games against teams that are above .500 and five games against teams with worse records than their own.

In terms of Rutgers' upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with five coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Rutgers' next game

Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Stonehill Skyhawks

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Stonehill Skyhawks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey TV Channel: BTN

