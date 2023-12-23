2024 NCAA Bracketology: Rutgers March Madness Odds | December 25
If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Rutgers and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- Preseason national championship odds: +12500
How Rutgers ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-4
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|86
Rutgers' best wins
When Rutgers defeated the Seton Hall Pirates, who are ranked No. 105 in the RPI, on December 9 by a score of 70-63, it was its signature win of the year thus far. The leading point-getter against Seton Hall was Noah Fernandes, who recorded 19 points with two rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 66-57 at home over Bryant (No. 167/RPI) on November 12
- 71-40 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 210/RPI) on November 27
- 71-60 at home over Georgetown (No. 224/RPI) on November 15
- 85-63 at home over Howard (No. 286/RPI) on November 18
- 69-45 at home over Boston University (No. 310/RPI) on November 10
Rutgers' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- Rutgers has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Scarlet Knights are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Scarlet Knights are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.
Schedule insights
- Rutgers has been given the 102nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Looking at the Scarlet Knights' upcoming schedule, they have 18 games against teams that are above .500 and five games against teams with worse records than their own.
- In terms of Rutgers' upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with five coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Rutgers' next game
- Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Stonehill Skyhawks
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV Channel: BTN
