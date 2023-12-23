Can we count on Saint Joseph's (PA) to secure a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

How Saint Joseph's (PA) ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 41 NR 87

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s best wins

On December 10 against the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 13) in the RPI rankings, Saint Joseph's (PA) registered its signature win of the season, a 74-70 victory at home. Erik Reynolds II, as the leading scorer in the win over Princeton, posted 24 points, while Xzayvier Brown was second on the squad with 16.

Next best wins

78-65 on the road over Villanova (No. 35/RPI) on November 29

74-65 over Temple (No. 144/RPI) on December 2

69-61 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 215/RPI) on November 10

83-58 over Iona (No. 236/RPI) on December 16

69-53 at home over American (No. 303/RPI) on December 6

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, Saint Joseph's (PA) has two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, the Hawks have six wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Saint Joseph's (PA) has the 254th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Reviewing the Hawks' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games against teams that are above .500 and 13 games against teams with worse records than their own.

St. Joseph's has 18 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s next game

Matchup: Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks vs. Loyola (MD) Greyhounds

Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks vs. Loyola (MD) Greyhounds Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

