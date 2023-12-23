2024 NCAA Bracketology: Saint Mary's (CA) March Madness Odds | December 25
If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Saint Mary's (CA) and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- Preseason national championship odds: +6600
How Saint Mary's (CA) ranks
|Record
|WCC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|75
Saint Mary's (CA)'s best wins
When Saint Mary's (CA) beat the Colorado State Rams (No. 16 in the AP's Top 25) on December 9 by a score of 64-61, it was its best victory of the season thus far. In the victory over Colorado State, Augustas Marciulionis delivered a team-high 18 points. Joshua Jefferson contributed 16 points.
Next best wins
- 72-58 at home over New Mexico (No. 26/RPI) on November 9
- 89-55 at home over Davidson (No. 89/RPI) on November 24
- 70-57 at home over Cleveland State (No. 157/RPI) on December 5
- 69-67 over UNLV (No. 162/RPI) on December 16
- 92-56 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 265/RPI) on December 21
Saint Mary's (CA)'s quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams according to the RPI, Saint Mary's (CA) is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories, but also tied for the 11th-most defeats.
- According to the RPI, Saint Mary's (CA) has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- Saint Mary's (CA) faces the 11th-toughest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Gaels' upcoming schedule features eight games against teams with worse records and nine games versus teams with records north of .500.
- St. Mary's upcoming schedule features one game against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Saint Mary's (CA)'s next game
- Matchup: Saint Mary's Gaels vs. Kent State Golden Flashes
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
