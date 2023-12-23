If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Saint Mary's (CA) and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +6600

How Saint Mary's (CA) ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-0 NR NR 75

Saint Mary's (CA)'s best wins

When Saint Mary's (CA) beat the Colorado State Rams (No. 16 in the AP's Top 25) on December 9 by a score of 64-61, it was its best victory of the season thus far. In the victory over Colorado State, Augustas Marciulionis delivered a team-high 18 points. Joshua Jefferson contributed 16 points.

Next best wins

72-58 at home over New Mexico (No. 26/RPI) on November 9

89-55 at home over Davidson (No. 89/RPI) on November 24

70-57 at home over Cleveland State (No. 157/RPI) on December 5

69-67 over UNLV (No. 162/RPI) on December 16

92-56 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 265/RPI) on December 21

Saint Mary's (CA)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams according to the RPI, Saint Mary's (CA) is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories, but also tied for the 11th-most defeats.

According to the RPI, Saint Mary's (CA) has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Saint Mary's (CA) faces the 11th-toughest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Gaels' upcoming schedule features eight games against teams with worse records and nine games versus teams with records north of .500.

St. Mary's upcoming schedule features one game against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s next game

Matchup: Saint Mary's Gaels vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Saint Mary's Gaels vs. Kent State Golden Flashes Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET Location: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

