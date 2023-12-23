What are Saint Peter's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Saint Peter's ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 2-0 NR NR 192

Saint Peter's best wins

When it comes to its best win this season, Saint Peter's defeated the Canisius Golden Griffins on the road on December 3. The final score was 54-52. Latrell Reid was the top scorer in the signature victory over Canisius, dropping 10 points with seven rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

72-67 on the road over Niagara (No. 333/RPI) on December 1

75-48 on the road over NJIT (No. 337/RPI) on November 11

66-60 at home over UMBC (No. 358/RPI) on December 12

Saint Peter's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

The Peacocks have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).

Schedule insights

Saint Peter's has drawn the 310th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Peacocks' upcoming schedule, they have seven games against teams that are above .500 and 12 games against teams with worse records than their own.

St. Peter's has 19 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Saint Peter's next game

Matchup: Bucknell Bison vs. Saint Peter's Peacocks

Bucknell Bison vs. Saint Peter's Peacocks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

