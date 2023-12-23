Can we expect San Diego State to earn a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Preseason national championship odds: +8000

How San Diego State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 34 35 6

San Diego State's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on November 19, San Diego State took down the Washington Huskies (No. 52 in the RPI) by a score of 100-97 in overtime. With 34 points, Jaedon LeDee was the leading scorer against Washington. Second on the team was Elijah Saunders, with 16 points.

Next best wins

63-62 at home over UC Irvine (No. 57/RPI) on December 9

79-54 over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 70/RPI) on November 17

83-57 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 102/RPI) on November 6

88-76 at home over Long Beach State (No. 122/RPI) on November 14

74-60 at home over Stanford (No. 200/RPI) on December 21

San Diego State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

The Aztecs have tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, San Diego State has to manage the 10th-hardest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Aztecs have 18 games left on the schedule, with 18 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 11 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

SDSU has 18 games left on the schedule, with three games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

San Diego State's next game

Matchup: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. San Diego State Aztecs

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. San Diego State Aztecs Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET Location: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington TV Channel: ESPN2

