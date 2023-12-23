2024 NCAA Bracketology: San Diego State March Madness Odds | December 25
Can we expect San Diego State to earn a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
Want to bet on San Diego State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Preseason national championship odds: +8000
How San Diego State ranks
|Record
|MWC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-2
|0-0
|34
|35
|6
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
San Diego State's best wins
In its best win of the season, which took place on November 19, San Diego State took down the Washington Huskies (No. 52 in the RPI) by a score of 100-97 in overtime. With 34 points, Jaedon LeDee was the leading scorer against Washington. Second on the team was Elijah Saunders, with 16 points.
Next best wins
- 63-62 at home over UC Irvine (No. 57/RPI) on December 9
- 79-54 over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 70/RPI) on November 17
- 83-57 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 102/RPI) on November 6
- 88-76 at home over Long Beach State (No. 122/RPI) on November 14
- 74-60 at home over Stanford (No. 200/RPI) on December 21
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
San Diego State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- The Aztecs have tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country according to the RPI (three).
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, San Diego State has to manage the 10th-hardest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- The Aztecs have 18 games left on the schedule, with 18 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 11 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- SDSU has 18 games left on the schedule, with three games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
San Diego State's next game
- Matchup: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. San Diego State Aztecs
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming San Diego State games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.