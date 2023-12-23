Can we expect San Diego to lock up a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on San Diego's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How San Diego ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 185

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Diego's best wins

Against the Portland State Vikings, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, San Diego captured its signature win of the season on December 15, a 69-65 home victory. In the win against Portland State, Deuce Turner posted a team-best 23 points. PJ Hayes chipped in 23 points.

Next best wins

89-84 at home over Arizona State (No. 84/RPI) on December 9

87-61 at home over Jackson State (No. 129/RPI) on November 8

74-72 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 182/RPI) on November 29

71-57 over Arkansas State (No. 260/RPI) on November 24

80-71 at home over Le Moyne (No. 298/RPI) on November 17

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

San Diego's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Toreros are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Toreros are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, San Diego has been handed the 228th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Toreros have 17 games remaining this year, including 12 versus teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records north of .500.

Reviewing USD's upcoming schedule, it has two games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

San Diego's next game

Matchup: San Diego Toreros vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

San Diego Toreros vs. Fresno State Bulldogs Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming San Diego games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.