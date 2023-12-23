Will San Francisco be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features San Francisco's full tournament resume.

How San Francisco ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 0-0 NR NR 57

San Francisco's best wins

On November 22 against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 95) in the RPI, San Francisco claimed its best win of the season, a 76-60 victory at home. Jonathan Mogbo delivered a team-high 21 points with 10 rebounds and three assists in the game versus Purdue Fort Wayne.

Next best wins

91-51 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 108/RPI) on December 20

76-58 over Minnesota (No. 176/RPI) on November 26

62-59 at home over Seattle U (No. 202/RPI) on December 13

70-54 over DePaul (No. 226/RPI) on November 19

77-57 at home over Fresno State (No. 245/RPI) on December 22

San Francisco's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

San Francisco has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), San Francisco is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Dons are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Schedule insights

San Francisco gets the 116th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Dons have 17 games left on the schedule, with 10 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 15 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

When it comes to USF's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

San Francisco's next game

Matchup: San Francisco Dons vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

San Francisco Dons vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 6:00 PM ET Location: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

