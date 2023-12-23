Will San Jose State be one of the teams to secure a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes San Jose State's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Preseason national championship odds: +100000

How San Jose State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 255

San Jose State's best wins

San Jose State beat the UC Irvine Anteaters (No. 57-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 72-64 win on November 7 -- its signature victory of the season. Trey Anderson, in that signature victory, recorded a team-leading 19 points with four rebounds and two assists. Tibet Gorener also played a part with 17 points, five rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

81-78 at home over Santa Clara (No. 89/RPI) on December 20

78-65 at home over North Dakota State (No. 154/RPI) on November 27

77-53 over Norfolk State (No. 213/RPI) on November 18

87-82 at home over New Orleans (No. 276/RPI) on December 9

71-52 over Hampton (No. 351/RPI) on November 20

San Jose State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

According to the RPI, the Spartans have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

San Jose State gets the 226th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Spartans' upcoming schedule features four games against teams with worse records and 18 games against teams with records north of .500.

Of San Jose St's 18 remaining games this year, it has one upcoming game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

San Jose State's next game

Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys vs. San Jose State Spartans

Wyoming Cowboys vs. San Jose State Spartans Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming TV Channel: MW Network

