When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Santa Clara be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Santa Clara ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 0-0 NR NR 147

Santa Clara's best wins

Santa Clara picked up its best win of the season on December 23 by claiming an 81-73 victory over the Duquesne Dukes, a top 50 team in the RPI. Adama Bal was the leading scorer in the signature win over Duquesne, recording 23 points with one rebound and two assists.

Next best wins

88-82 over Oregon (No. 40/RPI) on November 24

69-61 over Washington State (No. 91/RPI) on December 16

77-69 at home over Utah Tech (No. 162/RPI) on November 8

89-77 on the road over Stanford (No. 200/RPI) on November 14

Santa Clara's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Santa Clara is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Broncos are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Santa Clara has drawn the 69th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Broncos have 15 games left on the schedule, with nine contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 11 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Santa Clara's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Santa Clara's next game

Matchup: Santa Clara Broncos vs. Yale Bulldogs

Santa Clara Broncos vs. Yale Bulldogs Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

