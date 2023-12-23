Saturday's contest at T-Mobile Arena has the Duquesne Dukes (8-2) going head-to-head against the Santa Clara Broncos (8-5) at 5:00 PM (on December 23). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Duquesne by a score of 76-71, who is slightly favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Santa Clara vs. Duquesne Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Santa Clara vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: Duquesne 76, Santa Clara 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Santa Clara vs. Duquesne

Computer Predicted Spread: Duquesne (-4.4)

Duquesne (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

Santa Clara is 3-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Duquesne's 3-3-0 ATS record. The Broncos have hit the over in four games, while Dukes games have gone over four times.

Santa Clara Performance Insights

The Broncos are outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game with a +71 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.3 points per game (111th in college basketball) and allow 72.8 per contest (229th in college basketball).

Santa Clara ranks 90th in college basketball at 38.8 rebounds per game. That's 5.0 more than the 33.8 its opponents average.

Santa Clara hits 8.7 three-pointers per game (80th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

The Broncos rank 138th in college basketball by averaging 97.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 212th in college basketball, allowing 90.4 points per 100 possessions.

Santa Clara has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.5 per game (304th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.5 (306th in college basketball).

Duquesne Performance Insights

The Dukes outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game (posting 76.5 points per game, 146th in college basketball, and giving up 68.9 per outing, 131st in college basketball) and have a +76 scoring differential.

Duquesne prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. It grabs 37.5 rebounds per game (150th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.8.

Duquesne connects on 8.7 three-pointers per game (80th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 34.5% from deep (138th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 34.7%.

Duquesne has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.9 (105th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (186th in college basketball).

