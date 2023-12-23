The Santa Clara Broncos (7-4) will face the Duquesne Dukes (7-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Santa Clara vs. Duquesne Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Santa Clara Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Adama Bal: 14.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Carlos Marshall Jr.: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Johnny O'Neil: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Christoph Tilly: 8.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Francisco Caffaro: 5.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duquesne Players to Watch

Jimmy Clark III: 16.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Dae Dae Grant: 19.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Fousseyni Drame: 8.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrei Savrasov: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK David Dixon: 5.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Santa Clara vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison

Santa Clara Rank Santa Clara AVG Duquesne AVG Duquesne Rank 91st 79.2 Points Scored 77.3 127th 239th 73.2 Points Allowed 69.1 131st 64th 39.7 Rebounds 38.0 120th 40th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 9.9 116th 96th 8.5 3pt Made 9.1 58th 59th 16.1 Assists 13.2 202nd 316th 13.8 Turnovers 11.1 112th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.