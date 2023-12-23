The Santa Clara Broncos (7-4) will face the Duquesne Dukes (7-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

Santa Clara vs. Duquesne Game Information

Santa Clara Players to Watch

  • Adama Bal: 14.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Carlos Marshall Jr.: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Johnny O'Neil: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Christoph Tilly: 8.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Francisco Caffaro: 5.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Duquesne Players to Watch

  • Jimmy Clark III: 16.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dae Dae Grant: 19.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Fousseyni Drame: 8.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Andrei Savrasov: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • David Dixon: 5.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.6 BLK

Santa Clara vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison

Santa Clara Rank Santa Clara AVG Duquesne AVG Duquesne Rank
91st 79.2 Points Scored 77.3 127th
239th 73.2 Points Allowed 69.1 131st
64th 39.7 Rebounds 38.0 120th
40th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 9.9 116th
96th 8.5 3pt Made 9.1 58th
59th 16.1 Assists 13.2 202nd
316th 13.8 Turnovers 11.1 112th

