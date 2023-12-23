For bracketology analysis around Seattle U and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How Seattle U ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 1-1 NR NR 187

Seattle U's best wins

Seattle U beat the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (No. 71-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 79-73 overtime win on December 20 -- its best win of the season. That signature victory versus Louisiana Tech featured a team-high 33 points from Cameron Tyson. Alex Schumacher, with 11 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

71-60 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 185/RPI) on November 8

79-67 at home over UCSD (No. 262/RPI) on November 26

71-68 at home over Montana State (No. 268/RPI) on November 11

92-55 at home over Idaho (No. 274/RPI) on November 22

73-63 at home over Southern Utah (No. 277/RPI) on December 2

Seattle U's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, the Redhawks have one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Seattle U is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Redhawks are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Seattle U has been given the 135th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Of the Redhawks' 19 remaining games this season, 10 are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records over .500.

Of Seattle U's 19 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Seattle U's next game

Matchup: UTEP Miners vs. Seattle U Redhawks

UTEP Miners vs. Seattle U Redhawks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

