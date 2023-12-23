If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Seton Hall and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

How Seton Hall ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 1-1 NR NR 169

Seton Hall's best wins

Seton Hall took down the No. 5-ranked UConn Huskies, 75-60, on December 20. That victory goes down as its signature win of the season. Kadary Richmond tallied a team-leading 23 points with six rebounds and five assists in the game versus UConn.

Next best wins

93-87 over Missouri (No. 116/RPI) on December 17

70-61 at home over Monmouth (No. 135/RPI) on December 12

88-75 at home over Northeastern (No. 158/RPI) on November 29

96-71 at home over Albany (NY) (No. 202/RPI) on November 15

70-59 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 210/RPI) on November 6

Seton Hall's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Seton Hall has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Based on the RPI, the Pirates have two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the country.

According to the RPI, Seton Hall has three Quadrant 3 wins, tied for the 26th-most in the country. But it also has three Quadrant 3 losses, tied for the 28th-most.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Seton Hall has been handed the 78th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Glancing at the Pirates' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games against teams that are above .500 and five games against teams with worse records than their own.

Looking at Seton Hall's upcoming schedule, it has five games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Seton Hall's next game

Matchup: Providence Friars vs. Seton Hall Pirates

Providence Friars vs. Seton Hall Pirates Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

