In the upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Simon Nemec to light the lamp for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Simon Nemec score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Nemec stats and insights

Nemec has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 110 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

