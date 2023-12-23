Will Stanford be one of the teams to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Stanford's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +25000

How Stanford ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 0-0 NR NR 277

Stanford's best wins

Stanford registered its signature win of the season on November 17, when it grabbed a 95-70 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 94) in the RPI. Brandon Angel, as the top point-getter in the win over Eastern Washington, put up 25 points, while Mike Jones was second on the squad with 19.

Next best wins

88-64 at home over San Diego (No. 133/RPI) on December 3

88-79 at home over CSU Northridge (No. 222/RPI) on November 6

82-64 at home over Idaho (No. 274/RPI) on December 17

91-73 at home over Sacramento State (No. 332/RPI) on November 10

Stanford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Stanford is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 28th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Stanford has been given the 95th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Cardinal have 19 games left on the schedule, with 16 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and three games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

When it comes to Stanford's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Stanford's next game

Matchup: Stanford Cardinal vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Stanford Cardinal vs. Arizona State Sun Devils Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 11:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 11:00 PM ET Location: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV Channel: ESPN2

