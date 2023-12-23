On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is T.J. Brodie going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will T.J. Brodie score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Brodie stats and insights

  • Brodie is yet to score through 29 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Brodie has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Brodie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:36 Away L 9-3
12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:58 Home L 5-2
12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:27 Home L 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 23:19 Away W 7-3
12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:29 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Senators 2 0 2 22:40 Away W 4-3
12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:13 Home L 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:34 Home W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:45 Home W 2-1 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.