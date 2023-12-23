Will T.J. Brodie Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 23?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is T.J. Brodie going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will T.J. Brodie score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Brodie stats and insights
- Brodie is yet to score through 29 games this season.
- In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Brodie has no points on the power play.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Brodie recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:36
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:27
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|23:19
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|22:40
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:13
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|23:34
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:45
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
