Tage Thompson will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers face off on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Thompson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Tage Thompson vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Thompson Season Stats Insights

Thompson has averaged 18:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -9).

Thompson has netted a goal in a game eight times this season in 25 games played, including multiple goals once.

Thompson has a point in 13 games this year (out of 25), including multiple points three times.

In eight of 25 games this season, Thompson has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Thompson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Thompson has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Thompson Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 25 Games 4 19 Points 1 9 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

