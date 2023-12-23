Can we count on Temple to lock up a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Temple's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Temple ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 82

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Temple's best wins

Temple, in its best win of the season, beat the Drexel Dragons 66-64 on November 14. Hysier Miller, in that signature win, posted a team-best 20 points with five rebounds and three assists. William Settle also played a part with 19 points, 16 rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

106-99 at home over La Salle (No. 165/RPI) on November 29

55-54 over Portland (No. 193/RPI) on December 24

78-73 over Albany (NY) (No. 202/RPI) on December 10

85-65 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 278/RPI) on November 6

75-68 on the road over Navy (No. 350/RPI) on November 10

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Temple's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Temple faces the 203rd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Owls' upcoming schedule includes four games against teams with worse records and 14 games against teams with records above .500.

Of Temple's 18 remaining games this season, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Temple's next game

Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. Temple Owls

South Florida Bulls vs. Temple Owls Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Temple games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.