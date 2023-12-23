Timo Meier and the New Jersey Devils will play the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Fancy a wager on Meier? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Timo Meier vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Meier Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Meier has a plus-minus of -17, while averaging 12:58 on the ice per game.

In six of 24 games this year, Meier has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Meier has a point in 10 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In five of 24 games this season, Meier has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Meier's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

Meier has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Meier Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 110 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 24 Games 4 12 Points 2 6 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

