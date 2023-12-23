Will Timothy Liljegren Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 23?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Timothy Liljegren a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Timothy Liljegren score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Liljegren stats and insights
- Liljegren is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.
- Liljegren has picked up two assists on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have given up 123 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Liljegren recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|23:30
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:38
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|4:49
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/31/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|24:07
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|19:13
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|23:55
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/19/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:52
|Away
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.