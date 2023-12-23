For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Timothy Liljegren a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Timothy Liljegren score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Liljegren stats and insights

  • Liljegren is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.
  • Liljegren has picked up two assists on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have given up 123 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Liljegren recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 23:30 Away L 9-3
12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:38 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:22 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 4:49 Away L 3-2 SO
10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:50 Home L 4-1
10/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 3-2 OT
10/26/2023 Stars 0 0 0 24:07 Away W 4-1
10/24/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:13 Away W 4-1
10/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:55 Away W 4-3 OT
10/19/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:52 Away L 3-1

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

