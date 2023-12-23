Will Tomas Hertl find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks play the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Hertl stats and insights

Hertl has scored in seven of 32 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In three games versus the Canucks this season, he has scored one goal on six shots.

On the power play, Hertl has accumulated four goals and four assists.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 13.6% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 84 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Hertl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:19 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:23 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 18:40 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:21 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:40 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 28:46 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 2 2 0 20:49 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 3 3 0 22:59 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:37 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:09 Away W 6-3

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

