Tomas Hertl and the San Jose Sharks will face the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Rogers Arena. Looking to wager on Hertl's props? Here is some information to help you.

Tomas Hertl vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Hertl Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Hertl has a plus-minus rating of -16, while averaging 20:22 on the ice per game.

In Hertl's 32 games played this season he's scored in seven of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Hertl has a point in 17 games this season (out of 32), including multiple points eight times.

Hertl has an assist in 11 of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Hertl goes over his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Hertl going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hertl Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 84 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +44 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 32 Games 7 26 Points 6 11 Goals 2 15 Assists 4

