When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Towson be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Towson ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 200

Towson's best wins

Towson took down the UMass Minutemen (No. 77-ranked in the RPI rankings) in an 81-71 win on December 6 -- its signature win of the season. Against UMass, Christian May led the team by compiling 27 points to go along with seven rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

65-55 at home over Nicholls State (No. 179/RPI) on December 22

67-58 at home over Morgan State (No. 292/RPI) on November 26

66-62 at home over Robert Morris (No. 301/RPI) on November 12

70-49 on the road over Coppin State (No. 355/RPI) on November 9

89-73 on the road over UMBC (No. 358/RPI) on December 9

Towson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Based on the RPI, Towson has three losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

The Tigers have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Towson has been given the 150th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Tigers have 13 games left versus teams above .500. They have five upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Towson's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Towson's next game

Matchup: Towson Tigers vs. Arcadia Knights

Towson Tigers vs. Arcadia Knights Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland TV Channel: FloHoops

