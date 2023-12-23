2024 NCAA Bracketology: Tulsa March Madness Resume | December 25
Can we count on Tulsa to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
Want to bet on Tulsa's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Tulsa ranks
|Record
|AAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|290
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tulsa's best wins
When Tulsa took down the Missouri State Bears, the No. 98 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 73-72 on December 16, it was its signature win of the year thus far. That signature win over Missouri State featured a team-best 24 points from PJ Haggerty. Isaiah Barnes, with 13 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 72-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 129/RPI) on November 16
- 88-77 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 161/RPI) on December 5
- 79-50 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 272/RPI) on December 19
- 85-71 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 281/RPI) on November 11
- 65-59 at home over New Mexico State (No. 297/RPI) on December 22
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Tulsa's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-2
- According to the RPI, the Golden Hurricane have six wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Tulsa gets the 15th-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Golden Hurricane have 19 games remaining this year, including 15 versus teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records above .500.
- Tulsa has 19 games left this season, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Tulsa's next game
- Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Southwestern Oklahoma State Bulldogs
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Tulsa games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.