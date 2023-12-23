Can we count on Tulsa to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Tulsa ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 290

Tulsa's best wins

When Tulsa took down the Missouri State Bears, the No. 98 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 73-72 on December 16, it was its signature win of the year thus far. That signature win over Missouri State featured a team-best 24 points from PJ Haggerty. Isaiah Barnes, with 13 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

72-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 129/RPI) on November 16

88-77 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 161/RPI) on December 5

79-50 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 272/RPI) on December 19

85-71 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 281/RPI) on November 11

65-59 at home over New Mexico State (No. 297/RPI) on December 22

Tulsa's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

According to the RPI, the Golden Hurricane have six wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Tulsa gets the 15th-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Golden Hurricane have 19 games remaining this year, including 15 versus teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records above .500.

Tulsa has 19 games left this season, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Tulsa's next game

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Southwestern Oklahoma State Bulldogs

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Southwestern Oklahoma State Bulldogs Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

